Jay Rodriguez: West Brom boss Alan Pardew 'worried' about striker's alleged racial abuse charge

Rodriguez has made 25 appearances for Albion this season, scoring four goals

Jay Rodriguez's future prospects and reputation could be harmed by the charge of alleged racial abuse he faces, West Brom boss Alan Pardew says.

Baggies striker Rodriguez, 28, said he was "in disbelief" after the Football Association charged him with allegedly abusing Brighton defender Gaetan Bong.

Cameroon international Bong claimed the incident took place during West Brom's 2-0 win at The Hawthorns on 13 January.

Pardew said he is "worried" about Rodriguez who is "upset, angry but OK".

"He has a good mental capacity to deal with things and hopefully he can concentrate on his football when he's here and not worry too much about the situation," he added.

Gaeten Bong posted the above tweet after the game in January

"With his future after the game if he wants to be a coach, manager or be in business, it can impact on his reputation.

"It's not just about us losing Jay for five games, it's a bit more serious than that. It's not an ideal situation but of course as a club we will support him through the process."

Rodriguez, who has one England cap from 2013, would face a minimum ban of five matches if found guilty by the FA.

He has until 16 February to contest the charge.