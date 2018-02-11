Match ends, Inter Milan 2, Bologna 1.
Inter Milan 2-1 Bologna
-
- From the section European Football
Inter Milan ended the 10-game winless run that has derailed their season as they beat Bologna in Serie A.
Inter were unbeaten and top of the table when they drew 0-0 with Juventus on 9 December - the start of that run.
Eder gave them an early lead against Bologna, but Rodrigo Palacio equalised against his old club.
Teenager Yann Karamoh scored Inter's winner from 25 yards, before Bologna had Ibrahima Mbaye and Adam Masina sent off in separate incidents.
Inter move up to third, but are 15 points behind leaders Napoli.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 37Skriniar
- 25MirandaSubstituted forLópezat 45'minutes
- 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 80mins
- 11Vecino
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forRafinhaat 58'minutes
- 44Perisic
- 17KaramohSubstituted forGagliardiniat 73'minutes
- 23Éder
Substitutes
- 2López
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Rafinha
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Santon
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 87Candreva
- 99Pinamonti
Bologna
- 83Mirante
- 15MbayeBooked at 68mins
- 3González
- 6De Maio
- 25MasinaBooked at 90mins
- 16PoliSubstituted forTorosidisat 72'minutes
- 5Pulgar
- 7Dzemaili
- 8OrsoliniSubstituted forFallettiat 66'minutes
- 24PalacioBooked at 20mins
- 14Di FrancescoSubstituted forAvenattiat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nagy
- 4Krafth
- 10Destro
- 11Krejci
- 12Crisetig
- 18Helander
- 19Avenatti
- 21Falletti
- 29Santurro
- 33Keita
- 35Torosidis
- 77Donsah
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Bologna 1.
Offside, Bologna. Erick Pulgar tries a through ball, but Sebastien De Maio is caught offside.
João Cancelo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Bologna).
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Cesar Falletti (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Adam Masina (Bologna) is shown the red card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Red Card. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lisandro López (Inter Milan) because of an injury.
Lisandro López (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Masina (Bologna).
Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Bologna).
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe Avenatti (Bologna).
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Vasilis Torosidis.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.
Booking
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Felipe Avenatti replaces Federico Di Francesco.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Federico Di Francesco (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by João Cancelo (Inter Milan).
Cesar Falletti (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
João Cancelo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cesar Falletti (Bologna).
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Vasilis Torosidis (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Yann Karamoh.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Andrea Poli.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) for a bad foul.
Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna).