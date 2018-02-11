Italian Serie A
Inter Milan2Bologna1

Inter Milan 2-1 Bologna

Inter Milan
Inter Milan's win ended a run of four consecutive 1-1 draws

Inter Milan ended the 10-game winless run that has derailed their season as they beat Bologna in Serie A.

Inter were unbeaten and top of the table when they drew 0-0 with Juventus on 9 December - the start of that run.

Eder gave them an early lead against Bologna, but Rodrigo Palacio equalised against his old club.

Teenager Yann Karamoh scored Inter's winner from 25 yards, before Bologna had Ibrahima Mbaye and Adam Masina sent off in separate incidents.

Inter move up to third, but are 15 points behind leaders Napoli.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 37Skriniar
  • 25MirandaSubstituted forLópezat 45'minutes
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 80mins
  • 11Vecino
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forRafinhaat 58'minutes
  • 44Perisic
  • 17KaramohSubstituted forGagliardiniat 73'minutes
  • 23Éder

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Rafinha
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Santon
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 87Candreva
  • 99Pinamonti

Bologna

  • 83Mirante
  • 15MbayeBooked at 68mins
  • 3González
  • 6De Maio
  • 25MasinaBooked at 90mins
  • 16PoliSubstituted forTorosidisat 72'minutes
  • 5Pulgar
  • 7Dzemaili
  • 8OrsoliniSubstituted forFallettiat 66'minutes
  • 24PalacioBooked at 20mins
  • 14Di FrancescoSubstituted forAvenattiat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Nagy
  • 4Krafth
  • 10Destro
  • 11Krejci
  • 12Crisetig
  • 18Helander
  • 19Avenatti
  • 21Falletti
  • 29Santurro
  • 33Keita
  • 35Torosidis
  • 77Donsah
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 2, Bologna 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Bologna 1.

Offside, Bologna. Erick Pulgar tries a through ball, but Sebastien De Maio is caught offside.

João Cancelo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Erick Pulgar (Bologna).

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Cesar Falletti (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Adam Masina (Bologna) is shown the red card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Red Card. Referee decision on field stands.

Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lisandro López (Inter Milan) because of an injury.

Lisandro López (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Masina (Bologna).

Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Erick Pulgar (Bologna).

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Felipe Avenatti (Bologna).

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Vasilis Torosidis.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.

Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.

Booking

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Felipe Avenatti replaces Federico Di Francesco.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Federico Di Francesco (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by João Cancelo (Inter Milan).

Cesar Falletti (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

João Cancelo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cesar Falletti (Bologna).

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Vasilis Torosidis (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Yann Karamoh.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Andrea Poli.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) for a bad foul.

Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th February 2018

  • Inter MilanInter Milan2BolognaBologna1
  • SassuoloSassuolo0CagliariCagliari0
  • ChievoChievo0GenoaGenoa1
  • SampdoriaSampdoria2Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0
  • TorinoTorino2UdineseUdinese0
  • RomaRoma19:45BeneventoBenevento

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli24203154153963
2Juventus24202261154662
3Inter Milan24139240192148
4Lazio24144659332646
5Roma23135533171644
6Sampdoria24125744321241
7AC Milan2411583430438
8Atalanta2410773628837
9Torino2481243529636
10Udinese24103113634233
11Fiorentina248793331231
12Genoa2476111925-627
13Bologna2483132937-827
14Cagliari2474132234-1225
15Sassuolo2465131441-2723
16Chievo2457122141-2022
17Crotone2456131941-2221
18SPAL2438132346-2317
19Hellas Verona2444162248-2616
20Benevento2321201351-387
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story