Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill outlines his vision for the future after his four-year contract extension was formally announced at a media conference in Belfast.

The former international midfielder had been contracted until 2020 and the new deal will run until 2024.

O'Neill talks to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson about why he signed the contract extension, maintaining the level of performance of recent years and qualifying for a major tournament, bigger salary offers from clubs, senior players staying on and unearthing new talent.