'I'm as excited about NI job as I was six years ago'

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill outlines his vision for the future after his four-year contract extension was formally announced at a media conference in Belfast.
O'Neill talks to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson about why he signed the contract extension, maintaining the level of performance of recent years and qualifying for a major tournament, bigger salary offers from clubs, senior players staying on and unearthing new talent.