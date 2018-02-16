Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry City

Former PSV forward Jurgen Locadia was an unused substitute against Stoke last weekend

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will give a debut to forward Jurgen Locadia in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round game with Coventry after he recovered from a hamstring problem.

Jiri Skalak and Steve Sidwell (both ankle) are Albion's only absentees.

Coventry are likely to be without Michael Doyle (knee) and Jack Grimmer (hamstring), with eight academy graduates set to be in their squad.

Jordan Maguire-Drew, on loan from Brighton, is ineligible and Kyel Reid is cup-tied for the League Two side.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton: "The biggest incentive is that it's a cup competition that we want to go through and go as far as we can.

"What we have been given is a home tie, some will look at it as us being favourites.

"What we are very, very conscious of is that this is the cup and any team that Coventry put out, they'll be fighting very hard to make sure that they are the team that go through.

"But we've been given a good opportunity and it's up to us to take that one."

Coventry boss Mark Robins: "They are the hot favourites in the game but anything can happen in the FA Cup.

"This game is a distraction, but a good distraction. We have had a great run and played some great games along the way. This is another one in that line.

"If we didn't go into the game feeling it was winnable then there would be no point going.

"The difference between the two sides is there for everyone to see, and to top it off they are going to be starting their record £14m signing."

MATCH FACTS