West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

West Brom could hand January loan signing Ali Gabr his first-team debut against Southampton in the fifth-round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
The Egypt international defender, 29, has secured a work permit in time, but forward Daniel Sturridge is still out injured with a hamstring problem.
For the Saints, striker Manolo Gabbiadini could feature with Shane Long facing a late fitness test.
Midfielder Mario Lemina has recovered from dizzy spells and is fit to play.
The match comes two days after four West Brom players were interviewed by police after allegedly stealing a taxi from outside a fast-food restaurant in Barcelona.
Baggies manager Alan Pardew admitted it is tough being unable to call on Sturridge, who joined on loan from Liverpool last month.
"Sturridge has a hamstring injury - we don't think it's that serious but will probably keep him out of the next two games," he said.
"It's crucial we try and get him back and ready for the run-in because I think he can make the difference for us."
Pardew's side lost 3-0 at Chelsea on Monday, plunging them further into trouble at the foot of the table.
But the ex-West Ham and Reading boss said he is not ruing his decision to take over from former West Brom manager Tony Pulis in November.
"No regrets [about taking the job] because it's a great club," he said. "It's been a tough week for us, for me, and for the fans.
"It will be a tough game for Southampton because we're in the mood for a game I can tell you."
'The cup is an amazing thing' - Pellegrino
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino insists his team can cope with a cup tie which comes before five games he branded "fundamental" to their own Premier League survival fight.
Saints, who are 18th in the league and six points ahead of the rock-bottom Baggies, return to the Hawthorns just two weeks after their 3-2 league win there.
The St Mary's outfit then face Burnley, Stoke, Newcastle, Swansea and West Ham in five crucial clashes following Saturday's fifth-round encounter.
"Yes, they are fundamental games, and obviously every single game will be crucial," said Pellegrino.
"But you can't think about the big picture all the time, you've got to think about refocusing our job day by day.
"We have to understand now when you've got this possibility, the cup is an amazing thing."
Match stats
- The last three times these sides have met in the FA Cup the tie has gone to a replay, with Southampton progressing on the last two occasions.
- Southampton have won their last three meetings with West Brom in all competitions, including a 3-2 win at the Hawthorns earlier this month.
- The last time a Premier League team won away against another Premier League team twice in the same calendar month was Man City at Swansea in September 2016.
- The Saints haven't reached the FA Cup quarter-finals since the 2004-05 campaign, losing each of their last four fifth-round ties.
- West Brom have lost their last three games in a row, conceding exactly three goals in each game, after winning three of the previous four (D1).
- Jay Rodriguez has scored seven goals in his last 10 FA Cup appearances.