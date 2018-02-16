Championship
Burton15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough scored 102 goals in 324 league appearances for Nottingham Forest
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough scored 102 goals in 324 league appearances for Nottingham Forest
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-17:15 GMT

Burton Albion have injury concerns over defender Ben Turner and midfielder Luke Murphy ahead of the Championship derby at home to Nottingham Forest.

Tom Flanagan (calf) is out, while John Brayford and Lloyd Dyer are also nursing knocks, but club record signing Liam Boyce is edging closer to a first league start following knee surgery.

Forest boss Aitor Karanka may make changes following the defeat by Hull.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is in contention again after injury.

Ben Watson, Tobias Figueiredo and Juan Fuentes are all strong contenders to start for 17th-placed Forest against the Championship's bottom club.

Karanka might also opt to change his goalkeeper again. Costel Pantilimon replaced Jordan Smith at Fulham at the beginning of the month, but Stefanos Kapino is also in contention to play.

SAM's prediction
Home win 35%Draw 28%Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Burton won the only previous meeting between these teams at the Pirelli Stadium, last season's 1-0 home victory.
  • Forest have won the other two league meetings, winning 4-3 at the City Ground in August 2016 and again 2-0 in October earlier this season.
  • Since beating Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day, the Brewers have failed to win any of their last five league games, losing four and conceding 15 goals in the process.
  • Forest have conceded eight goals from corners this season - the joint most in the Championship (along with Brentford).
  • Forest have failed to score in seven of their last eight Championship matches, scoring only against leaders Wolves in this run (in the 2-0 win at Molineux).
  • Both sides have lost 18 Championship games this season - the most in the division
  • Aitor Karanka faced Burton Albion in the League Cup in August 2015 as Middlesbrough boss, when his team won 2-1.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC