Championship
Cardiff15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Middlesbrough

Gary Madine
Gary Madine joined Cardiff from Bolton for £5m in the January transfer window
Cardiff will give striker Gary Madine a chance to prove his fitness after missing the midweek win over Bolton with a broken nose and ankle problem.

Craig Bryson, Kadeem Harris and Matt Connolly played for the under-23s in midweek but may not be risked.

Middlesbrough are waiting on the availability of two former Bluebirds with injury niggles.

Striker Rudy Gestede has had a back problem while a thigh issue means Fabio Da Silva may not be fit to feature.

SAM's prediction
Home win 43%Draw 28%Away win 29%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have lost three home league games at the Cardiff City Stadium against Middlesbrough - against no side have they lost more (also three against Hull and Newcastle).
  • None of the last 23 league meetings between these sides has ended as a draw (12 wins for Cardiff, 11 wins for Middlesbrough).
  • Neil Warnock has won all seven of his home league matches (including play-offs) against Middlesbrough. Cardiff could be the seventh different club with whom he has won home games against Boro (also Notts County, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds and Rotherham).
  • Tony Pulis and Warnock haven't faced since November 2011, when Warnock's QPR won 3-2 at Stoke in the Premier League.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

