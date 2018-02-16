Cardiff City v Middlesbrough
Championship
Cardiff will give striker Gary Madine a chance to prove his fitness after missing the midweek win over Bolton with a broken nose and ankle problem.
Craig Bryson, Kadeem Harris and Matt Connolly played for the under-23s in midweek but may not be risked.
Middlesbrough are waiting on the availability of two former Bluebirds with injury niggles.
Striker Rudy Gestede has had a back problem while a thigh issue means Fabio Da Silva may not be fit to feature.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 43%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 29%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Cardiff have lost three home league games at the Cardiff City Stadium against Middlesbrough - against no side have they lost more (also three against Hull and Newcastle).
- None of the last 23 league meetings between these sides has ended as a draw (12 wins for Cardiff, 11 wins for Middlesbrough).
- Neil Warnock has won all seven of his home league matches (including play-offs) against Middlesbrough. Cardiff could be the seventh different club with whom he has won home games against Boro (also Notts County, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds and Rotherham).
- Tony Pulis and Warnock haven't faced since November 2011, when Warnock's QPR won 3-2 at Stoke in the Premier League.