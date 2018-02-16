Cardiff City v Middlesbrough

Gary Madine joined Cardiff from Bolton for £5m in the January transfer window

Cardiff will give striker Gary Madine a chance to prove his fitness after missing the midweek win over Bolton with a broken nose and ankle problem.

Craig Bryson, Kadeem Harris and Matt Connolly played for the under-23s in midweek but may not be risked.

Middlesbrough are waiting on the availability of two former Bluebirds with injury niggles.

Striker Rudy Gestede has had a back problem while a thigh issue means Fabio Da Silva may not be fit to feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 43% Draw 28% Away win 29%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

