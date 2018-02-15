Sunderland v Brentford
Championship
Callum McManaman could return for Sunderland for the visit of Brentford after a month out with a groin injury.
Paddy McNair and Jonny Williams are in contention after playing for the under-23 side and Lamine Kone is "75%" fit, according to boss Chris Coleman.
Brentford winger Sergi Canos continues his three-game suspension.
Striker Chiedozie Ogbene is still awaiting his debut after joining in January, while left-back Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 29%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 44%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first ever meeting between these teams at the Stadium of Light - the last meeting in Sunderland took place at Roker Park in December 1992, which Brentford won 3-1 in a league match.
- The Bees have kept just one clean sheet in their 18 matches against Sunderland in all competitions, a 4-0 win in October 1937.
- Brentford have attempted more shots this season than any other Championship team (542), while only Burton (258) have fired in fewer than Sunderland (318).
- The Bees are winless in their last three league games (D1 L2), this after winning five of the previous six (L1).
- Sunderland have made 11 errors leading to directly to goals this season - a league-high.
- The Black Cats have won just two of their last 25 home league games (D9 L14), although both wins have arrived in the last five contests.