Sunderland15:00Brentford
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Brentford

Callum McManaman
Winger Callum McManaman hasn't played for Sunderland since the 4-0 defeat by Cardiff on 13 January
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-17:15 GMT

Callum McManaman could return for Sunderland for the visit of Brentford after a month out with a groin injury.

Paddy McNair and Jonny Williams are in contention after playing for the under-23 side and Lamine Kone is "75%" fit, according to boss Chris Coleman.

Brentford winger Sergi Canos continues his three-game suspension.

Striker Chiedozie Ogbene is still awaiting his debut after joining in January, while left-back Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Match facts

  • This is the first ever meeting between these teams at the Stadium of Light - the last meeting in Sunderland took place at Roker Park in December 1992, which Brentford won 3-1 in a league match.
  • The Bees have kept just one clean sheet in their 18 matches against Sunderland in all competitions, a 4-0 win in October 1937.
  • Brentford have attempted more shots this season than any other Championship team (542), while only Burton (258) have fired in fewer than Sunderland (318).
  • The Bees are winless in their last three league games (D1 L2), this after winning five of the previous six (L1).
  • Sunderland have made 11 errors leading to directly to goals this season - a league-high.
  • The Black Cats have won just two of their last 25 home league games (D9 L14), although both wins have arrived in the last five contests.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

