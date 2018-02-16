Birmingham City v Millwall
Birmingham City are without suspended midfielder Cheikh Ndoye for the visit of mid-table Millwall.
Blues may be without fellow midfielder David Davis, who is rated 50/50 with a leg injury suffered early on in last Sunday's derby defeat at Aston Villa.
Millwall's January signing Harry Toffolo awaits his debut while defender Bryon Webster (knee) and forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) are out.
Veteran Millwall forward Tim Cahill may be among the substitutes again.
Cahill, who is building up his fitness following his return to the club in January at the age of 38, scored against Birmingham the last time he played at St Andrew's in a 2-0 win for Everton in 2010.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 41%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 30%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Blues' home defeat by Millwall in February 2015 was their first in 15 visits by the Lions to St Andrew's.
- Millwall, who beat Blues 2-0 at the Den in October, have never completed a league double over City in 18 previous seasons.
- Birmingham have failed to score in 15 Championship games this season, more than any other club in the division.
- Millwall are unbeaten in five league games. They last went on a longer run without defeat in the second tier back between March and August 2014 (11 games).
- No Championship team has been awarded fewer penalties this season than Birmingham City (one - Jeremie Boga's miss at Fulham). Blues and Ipswich are the only teams yet to score from the spot this term.
- Jed Wallace has been directly involved in more league goals this season than any other Millwall player (10 - five goals, five assists).