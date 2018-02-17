League One
Wimbledon15:00Bristol Rovers
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Bristol Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury31197542241864
2Wigan30196556183863
3Blackburn32189558322663
4Rotherham321751055381756
5Scunthorpe331510848361255
6Bradford33155134850-250
7Charlton3113994138348
8Plymouth33138124142-147
9Portsmouth32144143938146
10Peterborough31129104941845
11Bristol Rovers32143154850-245
12Gillingham321111103736144
13Oxford Utd32118134950-141
14Southend32118133950-1141
15Walsall311010114245-340
16Doncaster33912123942-339
17Blackpool32911123943-438
18Fleetwood31106154350-736
19Oldham3399154658-1236
20Northampton33106173254-2236
21Wimbledon3297163242-1034
22MK Dons3179153044-1430
23Bury3268182647-2126
24Rochdale28510132940-1125
View full League One table

