Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shrewsbury
|31
|19
|7
|5
|42
|24
|18
|64
|2
|Wigan
|30
|19
|6
|5
|56
|18
|38
|63
|3
|Blackburn
|32
|18
|9
|5
|58
|32
|26
|63
|4
|Rotherham
|32
|17
|5
|10
|55
|38
|17
|56
|5
|Scunthorpe
|33
|15
|10
|8
|48
|36
|12
|55
|6
|Bradford
|33
|15
|5
|13
|48
|50
|-2
|50
|7
|Charlton
|31
|13
|9
|9
|41
|38
|3
|48
|8
|Plymouth
|33
|13
|8
|12
|41
|42
|-1
|47
|9
|Portsmouth
|32
|14
|4
|14
|39
|38
|1
|46
|10
|Peterborough
|31
|12
|9
|10
|49
|41
|8
|45
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|32
|14
|3
|15
|48
|50
|-2
|45
|12
|Gillingham
|32
|11
|11
|10
|37
|36
|1
|44
|13
|Oxford Utd
|32
|11
|8
|13
|49
|50
|-1
|41
|14
|Southend
|32
|11
|8
|13
|39
|50
|-11
|41
|15
|Walsall
|31
|10
|10
|11
|42
|45
|-3
|40
|16
|Doncaster
|33
|9
|12
|12
|39
|42
|-3
|39
|17
|Blackpool
|32
|9
|11
|12
|39
|43
|-4
|38
|18
|Fleetwood
|31
|10
|6
|15
|43
|50
|-7
|36
|19
|Oldham
|33
|9
|9
|15
|46
|58
|-12
|36
|20
|Northampton
|33
|10
|6
|17
|32
|54
|-22
|36
|21
|Wimbledon
|32
|9
|7
|16
|32
|42
|-10
|34
|22
|MK Dons
|31
|7
|9
|15
|30
|44
|-14
|30
|23
|Bury
|32
|6
|8
|18
|26
|47
|-21
|26
|24
|Rochdale
|28
|5
|10
|13
|29
|40
|-11
|25
