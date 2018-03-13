League Two
Coventry2Luton2

Coventry City 2-2 Luton Town

Luton's League Two title bid hit another snag as they came from behind to grab a draw at Coventry.

Nathan Jones' Hatters were the runaway leaders and looked assured of going up as champions six weeks ago when they went nine points clear.

But they are now playing catch up with Accrington Stanley, and have played a game more, after just two wins in their last eight.

The Sky Blues are chasing the play-offs themselves and are firmly in the mix after another positive result.

Ryan Haynes produced a moment of magic in the lead up to Peter Vincenti's opener for the hosts.

Some deft trickery took him between two Town defenders on the left before Vincenti mopped up the rebound from Tom Bayliss' parried strike.

Top scorer Marc McNulty was at it again as he carefully curled a free-kick into the bottom corner after Jordan Shipley's dummy on the stroke of half-time.

Ten minutes after the break Scott Cuthbert rose highest at the back post to nod Alex Sheehan's free-kick beyond Lee Burge.

Top scorer James Collins then had the ball in the back of the Sky Blues' net before the linesman's flag went up.

Burge made a superb save to seemingly seal the points when he kept out Danny Hylton.

But Collins made no mistake at the second time of asking, heading home Luke Gambin's cross with two minutes left.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McDonald
  • 24Haynes
  • 7VincentiSubstituted forPonticelliat 90'minutes
  • 30BaylissSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 8Doyle
  • 26ShipleySubstituted forReidat 64'minutes
  • 10McNulty
  • 18Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Kelly
  • 9Biamou
  • 13O'Brien
  • 27Barrett
  • 32Reid
  • 38Ponticelli

Luton

  • 1Stech
  • 7Stacey
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 44Sheehan
  • 3Potts
  • 20Downes
  • 16ReaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forLeeat 66'minutes
  • 18Berry
  • 14CornickSubstituted forGambinat 66'minutes
  • 9Hylton
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 5Mullins
  • 8Lee
  • 15Jervis
  • 22Gambin
  • 36Shea
  • 38Lee
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
8,863

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 2, Luton Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Luton Town 2.

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Attempt saved. Kyel Reid (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Peter Vincenti.

Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 2, Luton Town 2. James Collins (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Gambin.

Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jack Stacey (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).

Booking

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

Flynn Downes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Marek Stech.

Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kelly replaces Tom Bayliss.

Kyel Reid (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).

Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Alan Sheehan (Luton Town).

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).

Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).

Marc McNulty (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Gambin replaces Harry Cornick.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Elliot Lee replaces Glen Rea.

Jack Stacey (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City).

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Kyel Reid replaces Jordan Shipley.

Booking

Glen Rea (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).

Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton372010778393970
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter35186114538760
7Coventry361771241301158
8Lincoln City361512950391157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil36109174657-1139
18Port Vale36910173951-1237
19Crewe36114214359-1637
20Forest Green36107194361-1837
21Grimsby37910183154-2337
22Morecambe35812153546-1136
23Barnet3779213454-2030
24Chesterfield3586213664-2830
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC