Coventry City 2-2 Luton Town
Luton's League Two title bid hit another snag as they came from behind to grab a draw at Coventry.
Nathan Jones' Hatters were the runaway leaders and looked assured of going up as champions six weeks ago when they went nine points clear.
But they are now playing catch up with Accrington Stanley, and have played a game more, after just two wins in their last eight.
The Sky Blues are chasing the play-offs themselves and are firmly in the mix after another positive result.
Ryan Haynes produced a moment of magic in the lead up to Peter Vincenti's opener for the hosts.
Some deft trickery took him between two Town defenders on the left before Vincenti mopped up the rebound from Tom Bayliss' parried strike.
Top scorer Marc McNulty was at it again as he carefully curled a free-kick into the bottom corner after Jordan Shipley's dummy on the stroke of half-time.
Ten minutes after the break Scott Cuthbert rose highest at the back post to nod Alex Sheehan's free-kick beyond Lee Burge.
Top scorer James Collins then had the ball in the back of the Sky Blues' net before the linesman's flag went up.
Burge made a superb save to seemingly seal the points when he kept out Danny Hylton.
But Collins made no mistake at the second time of asking, heading home Luke Gambin's cross with two minutes left.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 15Hyam
- 5McDonald
- 24Haynes
- 7VincentiSubstituted forPonticelliat 90'minutes
- 30BaylissSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 8Doyle
- 26ShipleySubstituted forReidat 64'minutes
- 10McNulty
- 18Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Kelly
- 9Biamou
- 13O'Brien
- 27Barrett
- 32Reid
- 38Ponticelli
Luton
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 6Cuthbert
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 20Downes
- 16ReaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forLeeat 66'minutes
- 18Berry
- 14CornickSubstituted forGambinat 66'minutes
- 9Hylton
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 5Mullins
- 8Lee
- 15Jervis
- 22Gambin
- 36Shea
- 38Lee
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 8,863
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Luton Town 2.
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Attempt saved. Kyel Reid (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Peter Vincenti.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Luton Town 2. James Collins (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Gambin.
Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jack Stacey (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Booking
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Flynn Downes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Marek Stech.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kelly replaces Tom Bayliss.
Kyel Reid (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).
Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Alan Sheehan (Luton Town).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).
Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).
Marc McNulty (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Gambin replaces Harry Cornick.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Elliot Lee replaces Glen Rea.
Jack Stacey (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Kyel Reid replaces Jordan Shipley.
Booking
Glen Rea (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.