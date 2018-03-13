Coventry City 2-2 Luton Town

Luton's League Two title bid hit another snag as they came from behind to grab a draw at Coventry.

Nathan Jones' Hatters were the runaway leaders and looked assured of going up as champions six weeks ago when they went nine points clear.

But they are now playing catch up with Accrington Stanley, and have played a game more, after just two wins in their last eight.

The Sky Blues are chasing the play-offs themselves and are firmly in the mix after another positive result.

Ryan Haynes produced a moment of magic in the lead up to Peter Vincenti's opener for the hosts.

Some deft trickery took him between two Town defenders on the left before Vincenti mopped up the rebound from Tom Bayliss' parried strike.

Top scorer Marc McNulty was at it again as he carefully curled a free-kick into the bottom corner after Jordan Shipley's dummy on the stroke of half-time.

Ten minutes after the break Scott Cuthbert rose highest at the back post to nod Alex Sheehan's free-kick beyond Lee Burge.

Top scorer James Collins then had the ball in the back of the Sky Blues' net before the linesman's flag went up.

Burge made a superb save to seemingly seal the points when he kept out Danny Hylton.

But Collins made no mistake at the second time of asking, heading home Luke Gambin's cross with two minutes left.

