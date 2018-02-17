Cambridge United v Grimsby Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|33
|20
|7
|6
|72
|32
|40
|67
|2
|Accrington
|32
|19
|4
|9
|56
|37
|19
|61
|3
|Wycombe
|32
|17
|8
|7
|63
|46
|17
|59
|4
|Notts County
|32
|16
|9
|7
|54
|35
|19
|57
|5
|Mansfield
|32
|15
|11
|6
|51
|34
|17
|56
|6
|Swindon
|33
|17
|3
|13
|51
|47
|4
|54
|7
|Lincoln City
|32
|14
|11
|7
|44
|30
|14
|53
|8
|Exeter
|30
|16
|4
|10
|41
|35
|6
|52
|9
|Coventry
|32
|15
|5
|12
|36
|27
|9
|50
|10
|Colchester
|33
|13
|11
|9
|45
|39
|6
|50
|11
|Crawley
|33
|14
|6
|13
|38
|40
|-2
|48
|12
|Newport
|32
|12
|10
|10
|41
|43
|-2
|46
|13
|Carlisle
|32
|11
|9
|12
|44
|44
|0
|42
|14
|Cambridge
|32
|11
|9
|12
|31
|43
|-12
|42
|15
|Cheltenham
|33
|10
|9
|14
|46
|48
|-2
|39
|16
|Stevenage
|33
|10
|9
|14
|42
|48
|-6
|39
|17
|Yeovil
|32
|10
|8
|14
|45
|50
|-5
|38
|18
|Grimsby
|33
|9
|9
|15
|29
|47
|-18
|36
|19
|Port Vale
|32
|9
|7
|16
|35
|46
|-11
|34
|20
|Forest Green
|32
|9
|5
|18
|36
|55
|-19
|32
|21
|Morecambe
|31
|7
|10
|14
|29
|41
|-12
|31
|22
|Crewe
|32
|9
|3
|20
|35
|54
|-19
|30
|23
|Chesterfield
|32
|7
|6
|19
|33
|58
|-25
|27
|24
|Barnet
|32
|6
|7
|19
|30
|48
|-18
|25
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.