Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Peterhead v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 8Brown
- 18Brown
- 6Ferry
- 15Johnston
- 12Smith
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 14McLean
- 17Adams
- 21Hobday
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13Stewart
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 11Phillips
- 4Notman
- 14O'Kane
- 10Willis
- 8Lavery
- 7Thomson
- 21See
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 3Orru
- 9Murrell
- 12Petkov
- 15Cook
- 17Hamilton
- 20Brennan
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt saved. Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Chris Johnston (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Mason Robertson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Chris Johnston (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).
Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.