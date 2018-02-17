Goal! Elgin City 1, Montrose 1. Gary Fraser (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Terry Masson.
Elgin City v Montrose
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Long
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Allan
- 7Smith
- 8Reilly
- 6McGovern
- 11Sutherland
- 10Cameron
- 9McLeish
Substitutes
- 12Whitehead
- 14Ferguson
- 15McHardy
- 16Byrne
- 17Thompson
- 21Waters
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 2Masson
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 17Redman
- 19Callaghan
- 9FraserBooked at 27mins
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 6Fotheringham
- 12Hay
- 16Johnston
- 20Trialist
- 22McLaren
- 23Rennie
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt missed. Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).
Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Gary Fraser (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jon Paul McGovern.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris Templeman (Montrose) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, Montrose 0. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Reilly.
Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).
Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.