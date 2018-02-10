Scottish Gossip: Lawwell, McLeish, Windass & Laidlaw

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell tells the Scottish FA it is time for change, and for the old guard in the governing body replaced. (Various)

Following Walter Smith's withdrawal from consideration for the Scotland manager vacancy, the SFA is now in danger of alienating Alex McLeish, who is growing impatient with the recruitment process. (Daily Mail)

Former Scotland international Kris Boyd says it is time for SFA president Alan McRae to step down, following the failure to recruit Smith. (Scottish Sun)

McLeish, who managed Scotland for 10 months in 2007, is now the frontrunner to succeed Gordon Strachan. (Scottish Daily Express, newspaper edition)

Over to you? Smith may have opened the door for McLeish to take on the Scotland job

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has apologised for celebrating his goal against Partick Thistle with a gesture telling fans to shut up. (Various)

Major Kilmarnock shareholder Billy Bowie says he has no desire for a high profile, and that Rugby Park's artificial surface will be replaced by grass for the start of the 2019/20 season. (The Times)

Brora Rangers manager Ross Tokely says defeating Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup would be a bigger act of giantkilling than being part of the Inverness Caledonian Thistle side that knocked Celtic out of the competition in 2000. (Various)

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass tells fans to be quiet after scoring against Partick Thistle

Former Liverpool defender Gary Gillespie says Andy Robertson's patience has paid off as he has now established himself as a first-team player at Anfield. (The Herald)

Former Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes has joined Greek Super League side Apollon Smyrnis until the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Ayr United manager Ian McCall says he was "hopeless" as a player at Rangers, a "failure", ahead of his side's Scottish Cup meeting with the Ibrox team. (The Times)

Celtic have signed 17-year-old Australian midfielder Leo Mazis after a trial spell, with the youngster joining the club's development squad. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw wants to his experience to be a guiding influence against France on Sunday

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw saws the team must not neglect defensive work in pursuit of head coach Gregor Townsend's ambition to play "the quickest rugby in the world". (The Herald, newspaper edition)

Laidlaw will use his experience to help fly-half Finn Russell find the balance between attack and defence against France at Murrayfield on Sunday. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

Former Scotland captain Andy Nicol wants to see a "snarling, angry, determined" Scottish team redeem the thrashing by Wales last weekend when they take on France. (Scottish Daily Mail)