Premier League stats: Adam, Shaqiri, Kane, Sigurdsson, Hernandez

Stoke's Charlie Adam saw his penalty saved by Brighton's Mathew Ryan - and was then denied by a tackle from Lewis Dunk when trying to knock in the rebound

Stoke fluffed their lines from the penalty spot yet again, Harry Kane was on target against the Gunners once more, West Ham are on a roll at London Stadium at last and Swansea have become a tough nut to crack on home turf.

It's been another gripping Saturday in the Premier League, and we've cherry-picked some of the best stats for you to mull over...

Stoke have missed their last three penalties in the Premier League, with each taken by a different player - Charlie Adam, Saido Berahino and Marko Arnautovic.

Xherdan Shaqiri has had a hand in each of Stoke's last three Premier League goals, scoring twice and assisting once.

Since his debut in January 2012, Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored 17 goals from outside the box, more than any other current Premier League player.

Oumar Niasse has both scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time in his career.

Harry Kane has now scored seven goals in his seven Premier League north London derby appearances - only Emmanuel Adebayor, with eight, has scored more in the fixture.

Spurs have scored in their past 15 Premier League games - the longest current run in the division.

Arsenal have lost three consecutive away league games for the first time since a run of four in April 2017.

Swansea have won their past three home games in the Premier League, after winning just two of their opening 11 this season.

Burnley's defeat at Swansea means their winless run in the Premier League now stands at 10 games - the longest current streak in the division (D5 L5).

West Ham have gone five games without defeat at London Stadium in all competitions for the first time (W3 D2).

Javier Hernandez has scored in three of his past four Premier League games for West Ham (three goals total), as many games as he had scored in from his opening 17 this season (four goals total).

Marko Arnautovic has had a hand in 10 goals in his past nine Premier League games for West Ham (seven goals, three assists).

