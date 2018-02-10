BBC Sport - Irish League highlights: Bannsiders held by Glenavon at soggy Showgrounds

Bannsiders held by Glenavon at soggy Showgrounds

Coleraine's title hopes are hit after drawing 1-1 with third-placed Glenavon in tough conditions at Ballycastle Road.

Ciaron Harkin missed a Bannsiders penalty and Andy Hall put the visitors ahead before Eoin Bradley equalised.

Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes was sent-off late in a game which saw Coleraine drop five points behind leaders Crusaders.

