Scottish League One: Raith Rovers stretch lead, Queen's Park off bottom

Lewis Vaughan scored Raith Rovers' winner against Airdrieonians

Raith Rovers moved eight points clear at the top of Scottish League One by beating Airdrieonians 2-1.

Alloa Athletic defeated Forfar Athletic 1-0 to move closer to second-placed Ayr United, who play Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Queen's Park moved off the foot of the table with a 2-0 win at East Fife as Forfar went bottom.

Stranraer's match against Arbroath was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

At Stark's Park, Raith fell behind as Dale Carrick headed Airdrie in front just before half-time. Willis Furtado fired the Kirkcaldy side level after the break and Lewis Vaughan struck the winner.

The only goal at Alloa's Recreation Park came from the head of Andy Graham in the first half. The Wasps move above Arbroath into third and are 10 points off Ayr.

On-loan Hearts forward Aidan Keena scored either side of half-time - one with his right foot and the other with his left - to give Queen's Park victory at Bayview. The Spiders are in front of Forfar on goal difference.