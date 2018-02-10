Dijon 3-2 Nice

Match ends, Dijon 3, Nice 2.
Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli was booked for complaining to the referee about alleged racist chants as his Nice side lost to Dijon.
The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward was shown a yellow card in the 74th minute for his angry reaction.
After a goalless hour, Dijon took the lead through Julio Tavares, before Pierre Lees Melou and Alassane Plea put Nice ahead.
But Tavares scored from a penalty, and Kwon Chang-hoon scored a late winner.
Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere complained about the officiating after the game, although he did not mention Balotelli and was instead angry with a penalty decision.
Earlier on Saturday, leaders Paris St-Germain beat Toulouse 1-0 to move 12 points ahead of Monaco, who saw off Anger 4-0.
Line-ups
Dijon
- 30Reynet
- 19RosierSubstituted forChafikat 75'minutes
- 18Yambéré
- 4DjilobodjiBooked at 33mins
- 5Haddadi
- 15BalmontSubstituted forKwonat 70'minutes
- 8Abeid
- 20AmalfitanoBooked at 80mins
- 9Said
- 11Tavares
- 10SlitiSubstituted forJeannotat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leroy
- 6Lautoa
- 21Massouema
- 22Kwon
- 26Chafik
- 27Varrault
- 29Jeannot
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 4Santos da Silva BarbosaBooked at 80mins
- 31DanteBooked at 42mins
- 23Sarr
- 12Coly
- 8Lees-Melou
- 5TamezeSubstituted forCyprienat 75'minutes
- 6SeriSubstituted forSackoat 88'minutes
- 11SrarfiSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 64'minutes
- 9BalotelliBooked at 74mins
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 7Saint-Maximin
- 18Sacko
- 21Mendy
- 25Cyprien
- 27Makengo
- 30Cardinale
- 33Perraud
- Referee:
- Nicolas Rainville
- Attendance:
- 11,901
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dijon 3, Nice 2.
Foul by Marlon Santos (Nice).
Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Nice. Marlon Santos tries a through ball, but Allan Saint-Maximin is caught offside.
Foul by Racine Coly (Nice).
Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Ihsan Sacko replaces Jean Michael Seri.
Foul by Racine Coly (Nice).
Wesley Said (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Dijon 3, Nice 2. Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Jeannot.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Baptiste Reynet (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlon Santos.
Booking
Marlon Santos (Nice) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Dijon 2, Nice 2. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Malang Sarr (Nice) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Dijon. Cédric Yambéré draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Racine Coly.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Fouad Chafik replaces Valentin Rosier.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Benjamin Jeannot replaces Naim Sliti.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Wylan Cyprien replaces Adrien Tameze.
Booking
Mario Balotelli (Nice) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin with a cross.
Offside, Nice. Allan Saint-Maximin tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Marlon Santos (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Júlio Tavares (Dijon).
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Kwon Chang-Hoon replaces Florent Balmont.
Attempt missed. Papy Djilobodji (Dijon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rosier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Jean Michael Seri.
Goal!
Goal! Dijon 1, Nice 2. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrien Tameze.
Offside, Dijon. Oussama Haddadi tries a through ball, but Naim Sliti is caught offside.
Offside, Nice. Adrien Tameze tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Dijon 1, Nice 1. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Allan Saint-Maximin replaces Bassem Srarfi.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Wesley Said.
Goal!
Goal! Dijon 1, Nice 0. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Amalfitano with a through ball.