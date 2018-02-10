French Ligue 1
Dijon3Nice2

Dijon 3-2 Nice

Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli was booked by Nicolas Rainville during the second half

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli was booked for complaining to the referee about alleged racist chants as his Nice side lost to Dijon.

The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward was shown a yellow card in the 74th minute for his angry reaction.

After a goalless hour, Dijon took the lead through Julio Tavares, before Pierre Lees Melou and Alassane Plea put Nice ahead.

But Tavares scored from a penalty, and Kwon Chang-hoon scored a late winner.

Nice
Nice confirmed the reason for Balotelli's reaction on Twitter during the game

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere complained about the officiating after the game, although he did not mention Balotelli and was instead angry with a penalty decision.

Earlier on Saturday, leaders Paris St-Germain beat Toulouse 1-0 to move 12 points ahead of Monaco, who saw off Anger 4-0.

Line-ups

Dijon

  • 30Reynet
  • 19RosierSubstituted forChafikat 75'minutes
  • 18Yambéré
  • 4DjilobodjiBooked at 33mins
  • 5Haddadi
  • 15BalmontSubstituted forKwonat 70'minutes
  • 8Abeid
  • 20AmalfitanoBooked at 80mins
  • 9Said
  • 11Tavares
  • 10SlitiSubstituted forJeannotat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leroy
  • 6Lautoa
  • 21Massouema
  • 22Kwon
  • 26Chafik
  • 27Varrault
  • 29Jeannot

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 4Santos da Silva BarbosaBooked at 80mins
  • 31DanteBooked at 42mins
  • 23Sarr
  • 12Coly
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 5TamezeSubstituted forCyprienat 75'minutes
  • 6SeriSubstituted forSackoat 88'minutes
  • 11SrarfiSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 64'minutes
  • 9BalotelliBooked at 74mins
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 7Saint-Maximin
  • 18Sacko
  • 21Mendy
  • 25Cyprien
  • 27Makengo
  • 30Cardinale
  • 33Perraud
Referee:
Nicolas Rainville
Attendance:
11,901

Match Stats

Home TeamDijonAway TeamNice
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Dijon 3, Nice 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dijon 3, Nice 2.

Foul by Marlon Santos (Nice).

Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Nice. Marlon Santos tries a through ball, but Allan Saint-Maximin is caught offside.

Foul by Racine Coly (Nice).

Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Ihsan Sacko replaces Jean Michael Seri.

Foul by Racine Coly (Nice).

Wesley Said (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Dijon 3, Nice 2. Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Jeannot.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Baptiste Reynet (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlon Santos.

Booking

Marlon Santos (Nice) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dijon 2, Nice 2. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Malang Sarr (Nice) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Dijon. Cédric Yambéré draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Racine Coly.

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Fouad Chafik replaces Valentin Rosier.

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Benjamin Jeannot replaces Naim Sliti.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Wylan Cyprien replaces Adrien Tameze.

Booking

Mario Balotelli (Nice) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin with a cross.

Offside, Nice. Allan Saint-Maximin tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.

Marlon Santos (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Júlio Tavares (Dijon).

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Kwon Chang-Hoon replaces Florent Balmont.

Attempt missed. Papy Djilobodji (Dijon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rosier with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Jean Michael Seri.

Goal!

Goal! Dijon 1, Nice 2. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrien Tameze.

Offside, Dijon. Oussama Haddadi tries a through ball, but Naim Sliti is caught offside.

Offside, Nice. Adrien Tameze tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Dijon 1, Nice 1. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Allan Saint-Maximin replaces Bassem Srarfi.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Wesley Said.

Goal!

Goal! Dijon 1, Nice 0. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Amalfitano with a through ball.

Top Stories

