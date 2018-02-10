Dijon 3-2 Nice

From the section

Mario Balotelli was booked by Nicolas Rainville during the second half

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli was booked for complaining to the referee about alleged racist chants as his Nice side lost to Dijon.

The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward was shown a yellow card in the 74th minute for his angry reaction.

After a goalless hour, Dijon took the lead through Julio Tavares, before Pierre Lees Melou and Alassane Plea put Nice ahead.

But Tavares scored from a penalty, and Kwon Chang-hoon scored a late winner.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere complained about the officiating after the game, although he did not mention Balotelli and was instead angry with a penalty decision.

Earlier on Saturday, leaders Paris St-Germain beat Toulouse 1-0 to move 12 points ahead of Monaco, who saw off Anger 4-0.