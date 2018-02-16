Rochdale v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham striker Harry Kane made his professional debut at Rochdale while on loan at Leyton Orient in 2011.

Rochdale will be without cup-tied quartet Scott Wiseman, Alex Dobre, Billy Knott and Sam Hart.

Defenders Niall Canavan and Keith Keane are long-term absentees with respective ankle and groin injuries.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane is a doubt because of a twisted ankle, so Fernando Llorente could be among several fringe players to start.

Lucas Moura is set to make his full debut, with Toby Alderweireld and Michel Vorm also in line for recalls.

Guy Mowbray: "It's not only the inaugural meeting of the clubs, it's undoubtedly the first time any team's run of fixture venues has read 'Wembley - Juventus - Rochdale'!

"Whatever happens, it's Dale's occasion to savour, although their chances have surely lessened with the laying of a brand spanking new pitch.

"It might not please Millwall to see such a surface after their defeat on sandy loam - but, as ever in the FA Cup, that's just the (bad) luck of the draw.

"The Spurs spies will have advised of Ian Henderson's finishing, Calvin Andrew's physicality and Matt Done's wing play, but in these ties it's usually the top-flight team's temperament that decides matters - and unlike some (not all) Spurs sides of the past, this one doesn't mind a battle."

Rochdale manager Keith Hill: "We've got a very good young squad. A lot of these players I believe can play at a higher level and this is an opportunity to show that they can at least compete against what is an outstanding Tottenham side.

"To get to the fifth round for only the third time in the club's history is already an achievement but we move on quickly and we're planning for trying to win against Tottenham.

"It's highly unlikely but we have to plan to be successful."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on his criticism of Rochdale's pitch: "First of all, I want to apologise to the people in Rochdale and the chairman and the people who took my comment the wrong way.

"My comment was about the care, first of all for the Rochdale players, our players and the competition that all of England watches on TV.

"Now, when I watch the pictures and the videos through the Rochdale website, I need to congratulate them because the effort was massive to get the pitch in the best condition to play without risk."

The will be the first meeting between the two clubs.

Rochdale have four wins from their five FA Cup matches, in contrast to only five victories from 28 League One fixtures this season.

Dale have reached at least the fourth round in four of the last five seasons under Keith Hill.

Hill's side have been beaten only once in their last 11 FA Cup ties (W8, D2).

This is their third appearance in the FA Cup fifth round but they have never reached the quarter-finals.

They have lost their last six FA Cup ties against top-flight opposition since beating Coventry 2-1 in January 1971.

Dale lost 3-1 at Wolves in their last fifth-round appearance in 2003.

Rochdale have won just once in nine league fixtures, losing five of their last six.

