Norwich City v Ipswich Town

David McGoldrick has scored eight goals for Ipswich this season

Norwich City captain Ivo Pinto could return after sitting out the past three games with a knee problem.

Harrison Reed, who has been deputising for Pinto at right-back, is a doubt with a sore back along with Timm Klose and Moritz Leitner (both calf).

Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has resumed training after a knee injury and will travel with the squad.

Goalkeeper Michael Crowe, back-up to first choice Bartosz Bialkowski, could miss out through illness.

SAM's prediction Home win 62% Draw 22% Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts