Match ends, Leeds United 2, Bristol City 2.
Leeds United 2-2 Bristol City
-
Bristol City threw away a lead for the second game running as Leeds came from 2-0 down to draw Paul Heckingbottom's first home game as manager.
City, who drew 3-3 after leading Sunderland 3-0 last week, netted twice in the first 16 minutes at Elland Road.
Leeds twice failed to deal with long throw-ins, allowing Famara Diedhiou and Bobby Reid to score from close range.
But Pierre-Michel Lasogga made it 2-1 before Kemar Roofe's far-post finish rescued a point for the hosts.
Lasogga may even have snatched it in the very final moments, heading against the crossbar as Leeds poured forward in search of a dramatic late winner.
It was a familiar tale for Lee Johnson's side, who, like last Saturday, were comfortably in front and looking in relative control with 20 minutes left.
But Lasogga's ninth goal of the season changed the whole atmosphere inside the ground and, once Roofe had levelled from Pablo Hernandez's corner, Leeds appeared the only team likely to go on and win the match.
Despite the morale-boosting fightback, the Whites are still without a victory in 2018 and remain 11th in the Championship - eight points adrift of the play-off spots.
The Robins, who play fifth-placed Fulham and second-placed Cardiff in their next two fixtures, remain sixth.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:
"We were excellent in the first half. We played probably more direct than normal. We could even have gone 3-0 up.
"We dropped too deep in the second half. I won't chastise my players and in the end we could have lost it.
"We're still a young group and work in progress - coming to an atmosphere like this will help them learn. We saw the momentum swing in that second half.
"My disappointment is that we didn't score the third and kill them off."
