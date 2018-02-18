Attempt missed. Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Blackpool v Peterborough United
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 2Mellor
- 16Tilt
- 5Robertson
- 23Daniel
- 14Ryan
- 15Longstaff
- 20Turton
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 30Delfouneso
- 11Gnanduillet
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Aimson
- 8D'Almeida
- 18Philliskirk
- 22Agyei
- 37Mafoumbi
- 44Spearing
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 2Shephard
- 3Hughes
- 42Grant
- 15Ward
- 5Tafazolli
- 11Maddison
- 8Forrester
- 20Doughty
- 6Baldwin
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 16Morias
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 25O'Malley
- 26Bogle
- 27Taylor
- 37Cooper
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.
Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Attempt blocked. Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.