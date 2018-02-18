League One
Blackpool0Peterborough0

Blackpool v Peterborough United

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 28Lumley
  • 2Mellor
  • 16Tilt
  • 5Robertson
  • 23Daniel
  • 14Ryan
  • 15Longstaff
  • 20Turton
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 30Delfouneso
  • 11Gnanduillet

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 6Aimson
  • 8D'Almeida
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 22Agyei
  • 37Mafoumbi
  • 44Spearing

Peterborough

  • 1Bond
  • 2Shephard
  • 3Hughes
  • 42Grant
  • 15Ward
  • 5Tafazolli
  • 11Maddison
  • 8Forrester
  • 20Doughty
  • 6Baldwin
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 16Morias
  • 18Da Silva Lopes
  • 25O'Malley
  • 26Bogle
  • 27Taylor
  • 37Cooper
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.

Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).

Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

Attempt blocked. Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury32197642251764
2Wigan30196556183863
3Blackburn32189558322663
4Rotherham331851056381859
5Scunthorpe341511850381256
6Charlton3214994339451
7Plymouth34148124242050
8Bradford33155134850-250
9Peterborough321210104941846
10Portsmouth33144154041-146
11Gillingham331112103736145
12Bristol Rovers33143164851-345
13Southend33128134251-944
14Doncaster341012124242042
15Oxford Utd33118144951-241
16Walsall321011114245-341
17Blackpool33912123943-439
18Wimbledon33107163342-937
19Northampton34107173456-2237
20Fleetwood32106164353-1036
21Oldham3399154658-1236
22MK Dons3279163146-1530
23Bury3268182647-2126
24Rochdale28510132940-1125
