Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone

St Johnstone took their second point away from Celtic Park this season

Celtic were held to a scoreless draw by a dogged St Johnstone side but the Premiership leaders increased their advantage at the top to nine points.

David Wotherspoon headed over as Saints created the better openings in the first half.

Charly Musonda had two efforts saved as Celtic improved after the break.

Scott Sinclair was also denied by St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus as the Perth side ended a run of three defeats.

Tommy Wright's team, who draw at Celtic Park for the second time this season, move three points clear of Partick Thistle and four clear of the bottom two places.

Saints could have fallen behind when Kristoffer Ajer headed towards goal at an early Celtic corner, Mannus making the save and Steven Anderson completing the clearance.

Soon after, Mannus' opposite number Dorus de Vries miscued a clearance and Celtic conceded a corner but the Dutchman put that behind him with a confident claim from the cross.

Saints grew in confidence as they kept the champions, who had made seven changes following Thursday's win over Zenit St Petersburg, at bay.

And that was evident when Blair Alston crossed for Wotherspoon, who could not keep his header down.

Wotherspoon then laid off a free-kick for Richard Foster to fire over and, at the other end, a set piece shot from Odsonne Edouard drifted wide of the Saints goal.

Celtic were more forceful after the break and Sinclair set up Edouard but his shot deflected high into the air for Mannus to collect.

Mannus was called into action again to turn wide an awkward Musonda shot after the on-loan Chelsea winger had gone on a mazy run.

Another Musonda effort, a free-kick, dipped at a good height for Mannus to beat away.

The returning Tom Rogic as well as Edouard and Calvin Miller were replaced during the second half as first-team regulars James Forrest, Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney were sent on to give the hosts more impetus.

Matty Willock came on for Saints debutant George Williams and got in behind the Celtic defence but could not find a team-mate with his comeback.

Sinclair forced Mannus into a save with a volley as Celtic threatened at a corner and the champions could not find a way through.

Brendan Rodgers' side play their return leg against Zenit in Russia on Thursday.