Match ends, Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 0.
Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Celtic were held to a scoreless draw by a dogged St Johnstone side but the Premiership leaders increased their advantage at the top to nine points.
David Wotherspoon headed over as Saints created the better openings in the first half.
Charly Musonda had two efforts saved as Celtic improved after the break.
Scott Sinclair was also denied by St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus as the Perth side ended a run of three defeats.
Tommy Wright's team, who draw at Celtic Park for the second time this season, move three points clear of Partick Thistle and four clear of the bottom two places.
Saints could have fallen behind when Kristoffer Ajer headed towards goal at an early Celtic corner, Mannus making the save and Steven Anderson completing the clearance.
Soon after, Mannus' opposite number Dorus de Vries miscued a clearance and Celtic conceded a corner but the Dutchman put that behind him with a confident claim from the cross.
Saints grew in confidence as they kept the champions, who had made seven changes following Thursday's win over Zenit St Petersburg, at bay.
And that was evident when Blair Alston crossed for Wotherspoon, who could not keep his header down.
Wotherspoon then laid off a free-kick for Richard Foster to fire over and, at the other end, a set piece shot from Odsonne Edouard drifted wide of the Saints goal.
Celtic were more forceful after the break and Sinclair set up Edouard but his shot deflected high into the air for Mannus to collect.
Mannus was called into action again to turn wide an awkward Musonda shot after the on-loan Chelsea winger had gone on a mazy run.
Another Musonda effort, a free-kick, dipped at a good height for Mannus to beat away.
The returning Tom Rogic as well as Edouard and Calvin Miller were replaced during the second half as first-team regulars James Forrest, Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney were sent on to give the hosts more impetus.
Matty Willock came on for Saints debutant George Williams and got in behind the Celtic defence but could not find a team-mate with his comeback.
Sinclair forced Mannus into a save with a volley as Celtic threatened at a corner and the champions could not find a way through.
Brendan Rodgers' side play their return leg against Zenit in Russia on Thursday.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 24de Vries
- 12Gamboa
- 4Hendry
- 35Ajer
- 59MillerSubstituted forTierneyat 79'minutes
- 88Kouassi
- 42McGregor
- 67Musonda
- 18RogicSubstituted forForrestat 61'minutes
- 11Sinclair
- 22EdouardSubstituted forDembeleat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Simunovic
- 10Dembele
- 29Bain
- 49Forrest
- 55McInroy
- 56Ralston
- 63Tierney
St Johnstone
- 1Mannus
- 15Kerr
- 5Shaughnessy
- 6Anderson
- 4AlstonBooked at 90mins
- 7MillarSubstituted forCraigat 89'minutes
- 8DavidsonBooked at 76mins
- 10WotherspoonBooked at 90mins
- 19FosterBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTanserat 59'minutes
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forWillockat 65'minutes
- 9MacLean
Substitutes
- 3Tanser
- 12Clark
- 17Johnstone
- 20McClean
- 25Kane
- 26Craig
- 28Willock
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 0.
Foul by Charly Musonda (Celtic).
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Blair Alston (St. Johnstone).
Booking
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven MacLean (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces Chris Millar.
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matty Willock (St. Johnstone).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Eboue Kouassi.
Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Celtic).
Joe Shaughnessy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Attempt missed. Charly Musonda (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Kieran Tierney replaces Calvin Miller.
Moussa Dembele (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone).
Hand ball by Chris Millar (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Booking
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Charly Musonda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Foul by Calvin Miller (Celtic).
Joe Shaughnessy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Moussa Dembele replaces Odsonne Edouard.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Charly Musonda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Willock (St. Johnstone).