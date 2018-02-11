Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Zenit, Rangers, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Zenit St Petersburg defender Branislav Ivanovic has warned Europa League opponents Celtic that he is targeting more trophies and a Europa League medal. "Celtic are a dangerous opponent for us because we're not playing games in the Russian League. That is an advantage for them," the former Chelsea defender says. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller has revealed he's still not over the 2016 Scottish Cup Final defeat by Hibs. Ahead of the fifth-round tie against League One side Ayr United this afternoon, Miller said: "It still eats away at us and anybody who was involved in it, of course. For us as a club and a team, we want to win this cup." (Sunday Mail)