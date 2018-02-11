Simon Grayson appointed new Bradford City boss

Simon Grayson started his managerial career with Blackpool, leading them to League One promotion in 2007

Bradford City have appointed Simon Grayson as their new manager after Stuart McCall was sacked on Monday.

Grayson, 48, has a proven track record in League One, having previously won promotions with Blackpool, Huddersfield, Leeds and Preston.

Grayson will take charge of Bradford for the first time against Charlton on Tuesday night.

Bradford halted their run of six consecutive defeats with a 2-2 draw at home to Bury on Saturday.

The Bantams currently sit sixth in League One, 12 points off the automatic promotion places, and are chasing their first league win since New Year's Day.

Grayson had been without a club since October, having left Sunderland after less than five months in charge at the Stadium of Light.

He replaces McCall, who took over in June 2016 for his second spell in charge of the Bantams.

McCall, 53, started his career as a player with Bradford and led them to the League One play-off final last season, a game they lost to Millwall.

Grayson becomes the first manager to take charge of the three main West Yorkshire sides - Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds.