National League
Barrow19:45Sutton United
Venue: Holker Street

Barrow v Sutton United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield3217874134759
2Aldershot321610651321958
3Wrexham331512638251357
4Tranmere331510852312155
5Sutton United31167845351055
6Boreham Wood321411747321553
7Fylde331410958421652
8Bromley32149955391651
9Dover321312743271651
10Ebbsfleet33111394239346
11Dag & Red32129114842645
12Eastleigh33101495152-144
13Woking32126144148-742
14Maidenhead United321011114345-241
15Gateshead3191393933640
16Maidstone United32912114050-1039
17Leyton Orient3299144047-736
18Halifax32811133344-1135
19Hartlepool31810133545-1034
20Barrow30710133743-631
21Solihull Moors3286183247-1530
22Torquay3369183054-2427
23Chester32512152752-2527
24Guiseley31410172858-3022
View full National League table

Top Stories