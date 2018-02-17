Wigan Athletic v Manchester City

BBC coverage

Sergio Aguero has scored 16 goals in his 17 FA Cup appearances.

TEAM NEWS

Wigan captain Sam Morsy begins a two-match suspension after being shown his 10th yellow card of the season in the midweek defeat by Blackpool.

Devante Cole, James Vaughan and Donervon Daniels are all cup-tied.

Manchester City trio Leroy Sane, David Silva and Fabian Delph all returned from injuries to play in the 4-0 victory at Basel on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Jesus is back in training after a knee injury, but this game may come too soon for him to be involved.

City manager Pep Guardiola said at his Friday press conference: "Gabriel Jesus is part of training with group. That is good news. I don't know when he will be ready with the team. This is the first step."

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Manchester City's quest for the quadruple continues.

"It seems hugely unlikely that a team beaten by Southend and Blackpool in the last 10 days could upset the serene procession to legendary status that has been City's season so far - but who thought Wigan could topple City in the 2013 Cup final, and beat them again in the last eight in 2014?

"Wigan's last two results have seen them lose top spot in League One, and have damaged a previously superb defensive record. Confidence is bound to be shaken, after they had made winning games look so straightforward for so long.

"But with some of the heroes of 2013 there to watch, and cheered on by what's likely to be their biggest crowd in almost five years, who could deny the Latics the chance to dream big again?"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook: "We've got a fantastic stadium and the support inside it will make it a really good atmosphere, that's a guarantee.

"Everyone can look forward to a good night of football.

"Football has a funny way of sending out shock results and our belief on Monday night must be that we can win the game."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Of course I am concerned because I saw Wigan's game against Bournemouth.

"I think every season in the FA Cup there are a lot of surprises but the players need to not think about next Sunday's final and need to prepare for Monday as well as possible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm expecting a great atmosphere and a full house at Wigan, but you would argue both sides have bigger fish to fry. Wigan will want to get out of League One and be promoted as champions.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the fifth meeting between these two sides in the FA Cup, with Wigan winning the last two: the 2013 FA Cup final thanks to Ben Watson's goal and a quarter-final away tie the following season.

The first competitive meeting between the two sides came in the FA Cup in 1971, with City winning 1-0 against then non-league side Wigan courtesy of Colin Bell's goal.

Wigan Athletic

Wigan have won each of their last six FA Cup games at home, three of them against Premier League sides: Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and West Ham.

The Latics have only lost one of their 10 FA Cup matches against top-flight opposition (W7, D2), beating Premier League sides in rounds three and four this season.

This is the first time in four seasons that Wigan have reached the fifth round.

They have lost their last two games, having previously gone 16 games without defeat (W11, D5).

Will Grigg is the top goalscorer in the FA Cup this season with six goals.

