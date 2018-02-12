Leyton Orient: Nathan Mavila joins on deal until end of season

From the section

Nathan Mavila failed to make a senior team appearance at West Ham

Leyton Orient have signed full-back Nathan Mavila on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old former Wycombe and West Ham defender joins Orient from Isthmian Premier League side Wingate & Finchley.

The left-back was an unused substitute for West Ham in a Europa League third qualifying round tie against Astra Giurgiu in August 2015.

Mavila has also played for Aldershot on loan as well as Maidstone United, Cambridge City and Wealdstone.

