Hartlepool United: Fans donations will be released to meet financial commitments

Hartlepool United fans raised money to support the club using the Crowdfunder website

Hartlepool United have reassured representatives of fundraising supporters their donations will be used to meet financial commitments.

Rachel Cartwright and other supporters met with chairwoman Pam Duxbury and solicitor Andrew Cawkwell to agree measures to release the funds.

In a statement, Pools said: "We have reached agreement over a process."

The move will allow the National League side to "continue to trade and fulfil fixtures" for February's home games.

Fans clubbed together using the Crowdfunding website to help Pools stay in existence amid financial concerns.

Pools remain up for sale by owners HUFC Holdings Limited, who are keen to find investment to meet monthly costs of around £150,000.

There is also a police investigation into alleged financial irregularities at Victoria Park, although Pools say no-one currently involved with the football club is the subject of investigation.

There had been interest from local businessman Chris Musgrave, but he withdrew his interest after reviewing club accounts.