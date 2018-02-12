James Penrice: Partick Thistle defender signs contract extension

James Penrice
James Penrice is back at Thistle after a loan spell at Livingston

Defender James Penrice has signed a two-year contract extension with Partick Thistle.

Penrice, 19, was in the last few months of his deal but is now tied to the Scottish Premiership club until 2020.

After a previous loan spell at East Fife, the left-back was loaned to Livingston during the first half of this season.

He returned to Firhill in January and has featured in recent games against Celtic and Rangers.

