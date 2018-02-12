Greenock Morton: Scottish Cup tie with Celtic excites Cappielow players

Jim Duffy was a youth player at Celtic and featured for Morton between 1982 and 1985

Jim Duffy says his Greenock Morton players are "buzzing" at the prospect of taking on holders Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The Championship side will meet the Premiership leaders early next month.

"It's a fantastic draw for the club," said Duffy, 58. "It was probably the draw that every other manager was delighted they didn't get.

"We don't get the opportunity to play the best team in the country at Celtic Park too often."

Morton, who beat Dumbarton in the fifth round, lost 3-0 at Celtic Park in the Scottish Cup in 2016 but stunned the Glasgow side on their previous visit in the League Cup in 2013 - a 1-0 win after extra-time.

"The players came in today at training - they were buzzing about it," Duffy said of the upcoming last-eight tie.

"It'll be a fantastic experience for them but it's definitely the hardest draw anyone could've picked, that's for sure.

"You've got to be realistic. It's alright people talking about belief and game-plan and all these kind of things but the bottom line is it depends on Celtic.

"It doesn't matter what we do. We could play the best we could possibly play. If Celtic play at their best, they'll win the game. They're the best team in the country, they've only lost two domestic games out of about 80 or whatever it happens to be. Their record is phenomenal.

"We've got to go there and the most important thing we do is compete and do ourselves justice. That's all we can do. If you do that then you walk off the pitch with your head held high. If there's a once in a lifetime shock then fantastic but it doesn't happen very often."

Duffy's side are fifth in the Championship with a game in hand as they seek to finish in the top four and be in contention for promotion, having made the play-offs last season.

"All players want to play in these high profile games," added Duffy. "We've got to concentrate on the games ahead of us.

"That game [against Celtic] will take care of itself. If somebody doesn't play well the next couple of games but I think they're the right guy to play against Celtic then they'll play against Celtic.

"We hope that it gives us a wee bit of energy and we hope it gives the players an incentive but come the day I have to pick the team I think's the right one to compete."