Aston Villa19:45Preston
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Preston North End

Aston Villa players applaud the fans following their victory over Birmingham City
Aston Villa had won their past seven Championship games prior to Saturday's defeat at Fulham

Aston Villa winger Ahmed Elmohamady could miss the visit of Preston after going off with an injury at half-time in Saturday's defeat by Fulham.

Jack Grealish (calf) and Albert Adomah (hamstring) are also doubts.

Preston will have Greg Cunningham and Ben Pearson back to face Villa after they were suspended for the draw against Championship leaders Wolves.

Meanwhile, John Welsh will serve a one-game ban after he was shown a red card during Saturday's stalemate.

Match Facts

  • Aston Villa have lost one of their last 16 home matches against Preston in all competitions (W11 D4), a 1-0 defeat in November 1968.
  • Preston have failed to score in seven of their last 10 matches against Villa, including in a 2-0 home Championship defeat earlier this season.
  • The Villans failed to score for the first time in 10 Championship fixtures, following their 0-2 defeat against Fulham last time out.
  • Preston have lost just one of their last 16 Championship matches (W7 D8), losing to Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
