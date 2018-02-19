Nottingham Forest v Reading
Nottingham Forest are without defensive duo Eric Lichaj (suspended) and Joe Worrall (knee).
Fellow defender Michael Mancienne, and strikers Apostolos Vellios and Daryl Murphy are doubts because of illness.
Reading return to action for the first time in 10 days after a training break last week in southern Spain.
Manager Jaap Stam does not have any fresh injury concerns with midfielder John Swift nearing a return and loanee Chris Martin pushing for a start.
Match Facts
- Forest have won each of their past three home league games against Reading, scoring 10 goals in the process.
- The Royals have achieved a league double over Nottingham Forest just once previously, doing so in 2003/04.
- Forest have failed to score in eight of their past nine Championship matches, scoring only versus Wolves in this run (2-0).
- Reading have kept just one clean sheet in their past 10 away league games - 0-0 versus Hull in January.