Nottm Forest19:45Reading
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Reading

Defender Joe Worrall in action for Nottingham Forest
Joe Worrall has played in 29 of Forest's 32 Championship games this season
Nottingham Forest are without defensive duo Eric Lichaj (suspended) and Joe Worrall (knee).

Fellow defender Michael Mancienne, and strikers Apostolos Vellios and Daryl Murphy are doubts because of illness.

Reading return to action for the first time in 10 days after a training break last week in southern Spain.

Manager Jaap Stam does not have any fresh injury concerns with midfielder John Swift nearing a return and loanee Chris Martin pushing for a start.

Match Facts

  • Forest have won each of their past three home league games against Reading, scoring 10 goals in the process.
  • The Royals have achieved a league double over Nottingham Forest just once previously, doing so in 2003/04.
  • Forest have failed to score in eight of their past nine Championship matches, scoring only versus Wolves in this run (2-0).
  • Reading have kept just one clean sheet in their past 10 away league games - 0-0 versus Hull in January.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
View full Championship table

