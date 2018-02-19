Championship
Barnsley19:45Burton
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Burton Albion

Midfielder Luke Murphy in action for Burton Albion
Luke Murphy has scored one goal in 52 appearances for Burton

Barnsley play under the management of Jose Morais for the first time.

The Reds, who are one point adrift of safety, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Burton Albion defenders John Brayford, Tom Flanagan and Ben Turner are all doubts, with manager Nigel Clough saying they only have "an outside chance" of being fit.

Striker Marvin Sordell (toe) will be assessed, as will midfielder Luke Murphy (ankle).

New Barnsley head coach Jose Morais says the team 'needs help'

Match Facts

  • Barnsley are unbeaten in six meetings with Burton in all competitions (W3 D3) and won the reverse fixture 4-2 in October at the Pirelli Stadium.
  • The Brewers have faced Barnsley five times in the Football League without winning, more than any other opponent they've faced without picking up a victory.
  • Nigel Clough has never won a Championship match at Oakwell (P5 W0 D4 L1), with his only win there coming in League One in April 2015 as Sheffield United boss.
  • Barnsley have won just one of their past 16 Championship matches (D6 L9), beating Sunderland on New Year's Day.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
View full Championship table

