Barnsley v Burton Albion

Barnsley play under the management of Jose Morais for the first time.

The Reds, who are one point adrift of safety, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Burton Albion defenders John Brayford, Tom Flanagan and Ben Turner are all doubts, with manager Nigel Clough saying they only have "an outside chance" of being fit.

Striker Marvin Sordell (toe) will be assessed, as will midfielder Luke Murphy (ankle).

Match Facts