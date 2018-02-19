Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer has kept 11 clean sheets in 31 league appearances this season

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) is sidelined and defender Byron Webster (knee) is a long-term absentee.

January signing Harry Toffolo is still awaiting his debut while veteran Australia forward Tim Cahill is building up his match fitness.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes (illness) misses the game.

Boss Jos Luhukay is likely to make a number of changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Swansea in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Match facts