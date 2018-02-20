Barrow v Gateshead
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|33
|18
|8
|7
|43
|35
|8
|62
|2
|Tranmere
|34
|16
|10
|8
|53
|31
|22
|58
|3
|Aldershot
|33
|16
|10
|7
|52
|34
|18
|58
|4
|Wrexham
|34
|15
|13
|6
|39
|26
|13
|58
|5
|Sutton United
|33
|16
|9
|8
|47
|37
|10
|57
|6
|Boreham Wood
|33
|15
|11
|7
|49
|33
|16
|56
|7
|Fylde
|34
|14
|10
|10
|58
|43
|15
|52
|8
|Bromley
|33
|14
|9
|10
|55
|40
|15
|51
|9
|Dover
|33
|13
|12
|8
|45
|30
|15
|51
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|34
|12
|13
|9
|44
|40
|4
|49
|11
|Dag & Red
|33
|13
|9
|11
|51
|42
|9
|48
|12
|Maidenhead United
|33
|11
|11
|11
|46
|46
|0
|44
|13
|Eastleigh
|34
|10
|14
|10
|52
|55
|-3
|44
|14
|Gateshead
|33
|10
|13
|10
|41
|35
|6
|43
|15
|Woking
|33
|12
|6
|15
|43
|51
|-8
|42
|16
|Leyton Orient
|33
|10
|9
|14
|41
|47
|-6
|39
|17
|Maidstone United
|33
|9
|12
|12
|40
|51
|-11
|39
|18
|Hartlepool
|32
|9
|10
|13
|38
|47
|-9
|37
|19
|Barrow
|32
|8
|11
|13
|39
|44
|-5
|35
|20
|Halifax
|33
|8
|11
|14
|34
|46
|-12
|35
|21
|Solihull Moors
|33
|9
|6
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|33
|22
|Chester
|33
|6
|12
|15
|30
|53
|-23
|30
|23
|Torquay
|34
|6
|9
|19
|30
|57
|-27
|27
|24
|Guiseley
|33
|4
|10
|19
|29
|62
|-33
|22
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.