Wales: Strong squad announced for Women's Cyprus Cup appearance

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow had a successful playing career with Arsenal

Cyprus Women's Cup Dates: 28 February-7 March 2018

Wales have named a strong squad for the upcoming Cyprus Cup tournament.

Wales are in Group A alongside Finland, Italy and Switzerland hoping to improve on last year's sixth-place finish.

Captain Sophie Ingle will again lead a squad that includes centurion Jess Fishlock, while Helen Ward and Natasha Harding are also included.

Swansea City's Ellie Lake and Cyncoed's Gwen Davies are two of three uncapped players named by boss Jayne Ludlow along with Everton's Elise Hughes.

Amina Vine, Alice Griffiths and Nadia Lawrence will represent the Wales Performance Squad.

This will be the third successive year that Wales have competed at the tournament as Wales prepare for the remainder of their 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifying group.

Ludlow's side are top of Group One after four games and are yet to concede a goal at the midway point ahead of a qualifier with England.

Wales face Finland in their Cyprus Cup opener, on Wednesday, 28 February.

Games follow against Italy, on Friday, 2 March, and Switzerland three days later with the finals day on Wednesday 7 March.

Wales Squad: Claire Skinner (Oxford United Women), Laura O'Sullivan (Cyncoed Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Amina Vine (Wales Performance Squad), Rachel Rowe (Reading Women), Ellie Lake (Swansea City Ladies), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Alice Griffiths (Wales Performance Squad), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Gwen Davies (Cyncoed Ladies), Nadia Lawrence (Wales Performance Squad), Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Natasha Harding (Reading), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Chloe Chivers (Oxford United Women), Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City Women, on load from Reading Women), Kylie Nolan (Bristol City Women), Melissa Fletcher (Reading Women), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies)