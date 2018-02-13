Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Real Madrid19:45PSG
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v Paris St-Germain

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane has won the Champions League in each of his two seasons in charge

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is "not thinking about his future" before Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris St-Germain.

Last season Real became the first team to retain the Champions League and won La Liga for the first time since 2012.

This term they are already out of the Copa del Rey and fourth in La Liga, 17 points behind leaders Barcelona.

"There will always be pressure here, it's something habitual, but I'm going to keep enjoying myself," said Zidane.

Real warmed up for the game at the Bernabeu with a 5-2 win against Real Sociedad, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

"Right now I'm not thinking about my future," said Zidane, who succeeded Rafael Benitez as manager in January 2016.

"I'm only thinking about the game as it's the only thing we can control so we're focusing on preparing for the game and we'll see what happens."

Real and Brazil left-back Marcelo has backed his manager, saying the players "believe" in the Frenchman.

"He's a great coach. It's true we're not in the situation we want to be but he's doing everything to get us back to where we were," said Marcelo.

"He's very patient, he believes in his work and we believe in him and his work."

PSG's squad is the second most expensive according to the CIES Football Observatory (behind Manchester City) and includes the world's most expensive player, £200m forward Neymar.

The Brazilian will come up against the current Ballon d'Or winner and all-time Champions League top scorer Ronaldo.

"We are talking about two great players, but tomorrow is a Real Madrid-PSG, not a Neymar against Cristiano," Zidane added.

"We do not want to see a duel between them but between Real Madrid and PSG. "

Match facts

  • The head-to-head record between Real Madrid and PSG is two wins each and two draws.
  • Under Zidane, Real Madrid have won 10 of their 14 Champions League knockout games and won all six of their games at the Bernabeu.
  • Real are playing in the Champions League for the 21st consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the competition.
  • Real have reached the semi-finals in each of the past seven Champions League campaigns.
  • PSG have not progressed further than the quarter-finals in the past five Champions League seasons.
  • The Ligue 1 side's best performance to date is a semi-final in 1994-95 when they were eliminated by AC Milan.
  • PSG have lost four of their past six away games in the Champions League knockout stages.
  • PSG scored a record 25 goals in this season's group stages.
  • All-time top scorer Ronaldo has netted 19 goals in his past 11 games in the competition, including in every single game this season.
  • If he plays, this will be Gareth Bale's 50th Champions League game. He would become the second Welsh player to reach that landmark after ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs.

Wednesday 14th February 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool63302361712
2Sevilla6231121209
3Spartak Moscow6132913-46
4NK Maribor6033316-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6501145915
2Shakhtar Donetsk640299012
3Napoli6204111106
4Feyenoord6105514-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas6420115614
2FC Porto63121510510
3RB Leipzig62131011-17
4Monaco6024616-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham65101541116
2Real Madrid64111771013
3B Dortmund6024713-62
4Apoel Nicosia6024217-152
View full Champions League tables

