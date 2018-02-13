Real Madrid v Paris St-Germain

Zinedine Zidane has won the Champions League in each of his two seasons in charge

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is "not thinking about his future" before Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris St-Germain.

Last season Real became the first team to retain the Champions League and won La Liga for the first time since 2012.

This term they are already out of the Copa del Rey and fourth in La Liga, 17 points behind leaders Barcelona.

"There will always be pressure here, it's something habitual, but I'm going to keep enjoying myself," said Zidane.

Real warmed up for the game at the Bernabeu with a 5-2 win against Real Sociedad, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

"Right now I'm not thinking about my future," said Zidane, who succeeded Rafael Benitez as manager in January 2016.

"I'm only thinking about the game as it's the only thing we can control so we're focusing on preparing for the game and we'll see what happens."

Real and Brazil left-back Marcelo has backed his manager, saying the players "believe" in the Frenchman.

"He's a great coach. It's true we're not in the situation we want to be but he's doing everything to get us back to where we were," said Marcelo.

"He's very patient, he believes in his work and we believe in him and his work."

PSG's squad is the second most expensive according to the CIES Football Observatory (behind Manchester City) and includes the world's most expensive player, £200m forward Neymar.

The Brazilian will come up against the current Ballon d'Or winner and all-time Champions League top scorer Ronaldo.

"We are talking about two great players, but tomorrow is a Real Madrid-PSG, not a Neymar against Cristiano," Zidane added.

"We do not want to see a duel between them but between Real Madrid and PSG. "

