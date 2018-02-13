St Mirren manager Jack Ross in frame for Barnsley vacancy

St Mirren manager Jack Ross has steered his side to a 14-point lead at the top of the Championship

Barnsley have identified St Mirren boss Jack Ross as a candidate to succeed Paul Heckingbottom as manager.

The Paisley side have not received an approach yet, but Barnsley could seek permission to speak to Ross this week.

The 41-year-old has guided St Mirren to a 14-point lead at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Heckingbottom joined Leeds United as manager last week, with Barnsley sitting 22nd in the English Championship.

Barnsley signed St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan last summer, along with Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay, while Scotland Under-21 striker Oli McBurnie is on loan at the club from Swansea.

Ross spent a year at Hartlepool United during his playing career, which also took in spells at Clyde, Falkirk, St Mirren, Hamilton and Dunfermline.