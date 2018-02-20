Bristol City v Fulham

Nathan Baker has played in 25 of Bristol City's 32 Championship games this season

Bristol City have defender Nathan Baker back from suspension for the visit of in-form Fulham, but midfielder Marlon Pack begins a two-match ban.

Josh Brownhill (calf) is a doubt, while Fulham loanee Cauley Woodrow is unable to face his parent club.

Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who has been managing a knee injury.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries, but may make changes as he looks to extend his side's 10-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Match facts