Scottish Gossip: Alex McLeish, Scotland, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alex McLeish has held talks with the Scottish FA about a possible return to the Scotland job ahead of crucial board meeting at Hampden today. (Sun)

SFA vice-president Rod Petrie will press the case for former Rangers, Hibs and Birmingham boss Alex McLeish.(Daily Mail)

Alex McLeish, 59, is now the short odds 1/2 favourite to succeed Gordon Strachan as manager of Scotland. (Daily Express, print edition)

Alex McLeish managed Scotland for 10 matches in 2007

The US-based agent for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will fly into Scotland this week to discuss a new deal for the 21-year-old Colombian. (Daily Record)

St Mirren boss Jack Ross is to meet with Barnsley officials on Wednesday to discuss the managerial position at Oakwell. (Sun)

St Mirren are confident of keeping manager Jack Ross until the end of what is shaping up to be a league-winning season in the Championship. (Herald)

Esmael Goncalves claims that racist abuse from a minority of supporters played a big part in his decision to leave Hearts.(Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton takes pride at the fact half of the current first-choice team is made up by his signings. (Sun)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is targeted by Zenit St Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini as the main threat for tomorrow's Europa League meeting in Glasgow. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers warns his Celtic players to cut out sloppy defensive mistakes that have been so costly in previous European ties. (Times, subscription required)

Celtic's teenage defender Kristoffer Ajer is happy to learn on the job as he prepares to face the big-spending Russian side. (Scotsman)

Can Moussa Dembele unlock the Zenit defence on Thursday evening?

Ex-Rangers goalkeeper Neil Alexander says he will never forgive SPL chiefs for denying him a potential quadruple due to hectic match scheduling 10 years ago. (Sun)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is appealing for more leniency from referees after picking up his 13th yellow card of the season at the weekend. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee striker Craig Wighton returned to the development team this week following seven months on the sidelines with a knee injury. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Hamilton youth coach Paul Ronald reckons Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty could have developed into an athletics star had he not chosen football. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh captain Fraser McKenzie says he has been assured that there will be some "very good players" coming into the Pro14 club this summer to supplement the signings of John Barclay and Simon Hickey. (Scotsman)

Having been selected for the Commonwealth Games triathlon, 17-year-old Erin Wallace admits her rapid progress has surprised even herself. (Herald)

Scottish Golf has significantly lowered its proposed hike in the national affiliation fee to £15 - but is being warned the rise is still going to be "difficult to stomach" for the majority of golf club members. (Scotsman)