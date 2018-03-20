Match ends, Port Vale 0, Exeter City 1.
Port Vale 0-1 Exeter City
-
- From the section League Two
Exeter City gave their League Two promotion hopes a huge boost as they hung on at Port Vale to claim a first win in four matches and climb to sixth.
Relegation-threatened Vale were dominant and had the better chances but visiting defender Jordan Storey's first-half strike proved enough.
Vale were first to go close when Danny Pugh's low shot flew just wide.
But Storey was left alone on the edge of the six-yard box to gratefully blast home a left-foot volley.
Vale twice more went close before the break when Cristian Montano was just off target and Tyrone Barnett's header drew a great save from City keeper Christy Pym.
They were even more of a threat in the second half, twice going close in separate scrambles when first Jake Taylor, and then Hiram Boateng, headed off the line for Exeter.
City also somehow survived a triple escape when Pym saved Barnett's header, the rebound just eluded Kyle Howkins and sub Ben Whitfield's angled shot was also saved by the City keeper.
But luckless Vale drop a place below local rivals Crewe to 20th, still seven points clear of danger with eight games left, while Exeter are just three points off an automatic promotion place.
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 23Boot
- 4RaglanSubstituted forGibbonsat 60'minutes
- 33Howkins
- 24Smith
- 11Montaño
- 10WorrallSubstituted forMyers-Harnessat 73'minutes
- 8Pugh
- 32Tonge
- 34HannantBooked at 65mins
- 14Barnett
- 15ForresterSubstituted forWhitfieldat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Howe
- 5Davis
- 7Myers-Harness
- 12Hornby
- 19Turner
- 21Gibbons
- 31Whitfield
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 22Wilson
- 2Sweeney
- 38Storey
- 21Moxey
- 25Taylor
- 44Boateng
- 6Tillson
- 7HarleySubstituted forCrollat 79'minutes
- 11Stockley
- 19McAlindenSubstituted forJayat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4James
- 8Simpson
- 12Jones
- 18Seaborne
- 20Jay
- 23Croll
- 28Edwards
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 3,138
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 0, Exeter City 1.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Kane Wilson.
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale).
Matt Jay (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Howkins (Port Vale).
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Kyle Howkins (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Cristian Montaño.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Luke Croll replaces Ryan Harley.
Delay in match Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) because of an injury.
Foul by Michael Tonge (Port Vale).
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Luke Hannant (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Marcus Myers-Harness replaces David Worrall.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Whitfield replaces Anton Forrester.
Attempt missed. Michael Tonge (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Danny Pugh (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Jay (Exeter City).
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Attempt saved. Kyle Howkins (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Attempt missed. Luke Hannant (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Jay replaces Liam McAlinden.
Booking
Luke Hannant (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Hannant (Port Vale).
Kane Wilson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. James Gibbons replaces Charlie Raglan.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
Attempt missed. Danny Pugh (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Kyle Howkins.
Second Half
Second Half begins Port Vale 0, Exeter City 1.