Mark Robins: Coventry City's League Two promotion push has 'stagnated', says boss

Mark Robins has won 25 of his 52 games in charge of Coventry City

Coventry City's promotion push has "stagnated" after three consecutive defeats, says manager Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues have slipped to ninth in the League Two table after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat by Colchester United.

Previous losses to Accrington and Forest Green Rovers have left Coventry three points off the play-off places.

"Whether the confidence is short in one or two or if some are feeling sorry for themselves, I don't know and I don't care," Robins said.

"Just go out and give everything for the shirt and the supporters and for us, because we want to be successful. At this moment in time, we have got to hang in."

Coventry fought back to 1-1 against Colchester with Tom Bayliss' goal, but Mikael Mandron's 88th-minute strike condemned them to another loss.

"We have got players out with injuries, no excuses," Robins told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"But we have players who are making stupid mistakes - and I mean ridiculous mistakes - they don't know if they are going to pass it or launch it, and we don't play like that.

"The players know exactly how we play, through the midfield when we can and utilise other outlets in other areas of the pitch better."

Robins feels his side's dip in form has come at a bad time for Coventry, who were relegated from League One last season.

"There isn't one [a promotion push], it's stagnated," he said. "We have got a situation where we have got 14 big games coming up to see where we are in the overall scheme of things.

"We're really disappointed, but we can't rest on our laurels. We have got to work and graft."

The Sky Blues face Premier League club Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.