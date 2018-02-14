Paul Cox: Guiseley manager sacked after five months in charge

From the section

National League strugglers Guiseley have sacked boss Paul Cox after just five months in charge.

Cox, 46, took over at Nethermoor on 4 September but won just three league games and Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Gateshead was a sixth successive loss.

The Lions, who went professional earlier this season, are 10 points adrift of safety.

Former Republic of Ireland defender Sean St Ledger will take charge on a caretaker basis.

