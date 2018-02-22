Wales to face Mexico in a friendly match at the Rose Bowl in May

Mexico lost in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica at the Rose Bowl in July, 2017

Wales have confirmed they will face Mexico in a friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on 28 May.

As part of their World Cup preparations, Mexico will also face Iceland on 23 March in Santa Clara and Croatia in Dallas four days later.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs said the game serves as a "fantastic opportunity" for players to prove themselves.

"The Rose Bowl is a magnificent stadium and it will be a great experience for all the players," he added.

Wales could be without forward Gareth Bale if his club side Real Madrid reach the Champions League final on 26 May.

However, they should have most of their players available as the Premier League season finishes on 13 May.

The last meeting between the two nations was in 2012, with Aldo de Nigris scoring twice in a 2-0 win for Mexico in Chris Coleman's first game as Wales manager.