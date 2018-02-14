Wednesday's Champions League reports

Porto 0-5 Liverpool

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick as Liverpool marked their first Champions League knockout game for nine years with an emphatic victory at Porto in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.

Mane opened the scoring when home goalkeeper Jose Sa failed to hold his placed strike.

Mohamed Salah showed wonderful composure to steer the ball home for the second before Mane poked in a third.

Roberto Firmino then turned in James Milner's cross before Mane completed his hat-trick with a driven strike.

Porto had lost just two matches in all competitions this season prior to Wednesday's game but simply could not cope with Liverpool's lethal attack.

Otavio had the Portuguese side's best chance towards the end of the first half, placing his shot just wide of the far post after he was put through on goal.

Liverpool will expect to complete the job when they host Porto in the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday, 6 March.

Real Madrid 3-1 Paris St-Germain

A Cristiano Ronaldo double helped Real Madrid come from behind to boost their hopes of a third straight Champions League title in a pulsating last-16 encounter with Paris St-Germain.

The Portuguese forward scored a late close-range strike after his penalty had cancelled out Adrien Rabiot's opener at the end of a thrilling first half.

Brazilian left-back Marcelo wrapped up the victory minutes after Ronaldo's tap-in with a goal created by Marco Asensio.

The emphatic spot-kick meant Ronaldo became the first player in Champions League history to score 100 goals for one club

PSG played their part in an end-to-end contest, with Neymar's delicate assist for Rabiot a highlight and Kylian Mbappe forcing a strong save from Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas.