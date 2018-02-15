Luke Garrard: Boreham Wood boss signs new deal until 2020

Luke Garrard watches his side take on Notts County
Luke Garrard's previous deal was due to expire in 2019

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard has signed a new contract with the National League side until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 32-year-old, who has been in charge since October 2015, is the youngest boss in England's top five divisions.

He joined the Wood as a player in 2005 and has led them to sixth place and the FA Cup second round this season.

"It would be a dream to take this club into the Football League," said former AFC Wimbledon player Garrard.

Club chairman Danny Hunter added: "The extension of Luke's deal was a very easy decision and took us about two minutes to sort out."

